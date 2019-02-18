Bullish bets on bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by value, reached 11-month highs on Monday, according to the data from the cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex. The number of long positions on …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bullish Sentiment for Bitcoin As Long Bets Near 11-Month Highs - February 18, 2019
- Bitcoin Aside, After ICO’s Are STO’s The Everyman’s IPO? - February 18, 2019
- You Can Now Send Bitcoin Tips Over Lightning on Twitter - February 18, 2019