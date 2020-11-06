Bulls keep running as Bitcoin price notches a new 2020 high at $15,750

Bitcoin price reached a new 2020 high at $15,750, leading analysts to predict a continued rally to $17,000. In the last 24-hours the price of Bitcoin ( BTC) rose by more than 10%, breaching the …
