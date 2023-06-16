The suspects in a Pleasant Hill liquor store robbery on Thursday gave up trying to get the ATM because it was too difficult to move and an alarm was sounding, police said. Another attempted theft recently occurred at a nearby laundromat.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrencies climb to end the week as investors digest BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF plans - June 17, 2023
- How I Protect My Bitcoin Privacy And Enjoy True Financial Freedom - June 17, 2023
- ‘It Could Happen Very Quickly’—Crypto Bulls Issue Huge ‘10x’ Price Prediction Amid Wild Bitcoin And Ethereum Swings - June 17, 2023