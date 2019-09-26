Buy bitcoin every chance you get, says hedge fund veteran Mark Yusko

Investors shouldn’t let the day-to-day fluctuations of bitcoin deter them from investing in the valuable cryptocurrency, hedge-fund veteran Mark Yusko says. “Buy it,” the founder, CEO and chief …
