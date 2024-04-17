Bitcoin’s bullish trajectory is expected to resume after the halving once mining hashrates have adjusted to the lower rewards and ETF inflows resume, the report said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Buy Bitcoin Miners Ahead of the Halving, Bernstein Says - April 17, 2024
- Will Bitcoin Plummet to Zero in the Event of WWIII? Experts Debate as Bitcoin’s Post-Halving Rally Remains Uncertain - April 17, 2024
- Bitcoin halving: only 2 million bitcoins left in reserves, could vanish in 9 months - April 17, 2024