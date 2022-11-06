Bitcoin holders looking to avoid Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) may have gained a surprise ally — banks. In his latest blog post, “Pure Evil,” Arthur Hayes, ex-CEO …
Read Full Story
- ‘A Massive Step’—JPMorgan Just Made A Surprise, Game-Changing Bet On Crypto Despite $2 Trillion Bitcoin, Ethereum And Crypto Price Crash - November 6, 2022
- Buying Bitcoin ‘will quickly vanish’ when CBDCs launch — Arthur Hayes - November 6, 2022
- I’m forgetting Bitcoin! There’s a big opportunity in the stock market right now - November 6, 2022
Discussion about this post