Custodia Bank, a bank founded by Bitcoin advocate Caitlin Long, has earned approval from the Wyoming Division of Banking to go live with its Bitcoin custody service.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Exploring Bitcoin in the University: Preparing A Foundation For Widespread Adoption - November 7, 2023
- Caitlin Long’s Custodia Bank launches Bitcoin custody platform - November 7, 2023
- Coinbase bold announcement: End of support for Bitcoin SV by January 9 - November 7, 2023