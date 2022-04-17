Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000 in the Next Year? This Crypto Heavyweight Thinks So
2022-04-17
Nexo CEO and cofounder Antoni Trenchev thinks the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $100,000 in the next 12 months. Trenchev, who’s no stranger to making Bitcoin price predictions, also warned crypto …
