Chad Steingraber predicts a situation where XRP could become a reserve currency asset, with banks creating their derivatives on XRP Ledger.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Can Ripple’s XRP Hit $20,000 To Level Bitcoin (BTC)? Pundit Makes Bold Prediction With Interesting Insights - July 30, 2023
- XRP 2.0 Price Prediction: After A 95% Freefall, Investors Turn To An Alternative Rooted In Bitcoin’s Success - July 30, 2023
- Biden Rival RFK Jr. Just Issued A Shock Bitcoin Warning About A Looming $9 Trillion Crypto Price ‘Revolution’ - July 30, 2023