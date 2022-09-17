Canaan has made some solid improvements in the AI chip industry when it comes to cryptocurrency mining, but I’m bearish on CAN stock. Find out why here.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Five Factors Making Bitcoin Miners Unique Energy Consumers - September 16, 2022
- Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000, Ethereum Crashes Over 8% Amid Market Crash - September 16, 2022
- Canaan: Bitcoin Ties Overcome Any Chip Growth Potential, For Now - September 16, 2022