Canaan exec says opportunity outweighs crisis as Bitcoin miners struggle with shrinking profits
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-08-22
This bear market is proving to be especially tough for Bitcoin miners, but Canaan senior vice president Edward Lu says the industry is “evolving toward positive long-term things.” …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)