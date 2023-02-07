Canada’s Hut 8 Mining Corp will merge with rival US Bitcoin Corp to create a crypto mining giant in North America, consolidating after a steep fall in valuations for the crypto sector that saw …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Canada’s Hut 8 Mining to merge with US Bitcoin to weather crypto downturn - February 7, 2023
- The Ordinals Protocol Has Caused a Resurgence in Bitcoin Development - February 7, 2023
- Bitcoin takes ‘lion’s share’ as institutional inflows hit 7-month high - February 7, 2023