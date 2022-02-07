The Freedom Convoy has resorted to bitcoin donations after GoFundMe shut down its initial fundraising campaign. “GoFundMe supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Will Reach $200,00 in Second Half of 2022, FSInsight Says - February 7, 2022
- Canadian Trucker Protest Bypasses Fundraising Restrictions With Bitcoin - February 7, 2022
- Bitcoin Will Reach $200K in Second Half of 2022, FSInsight Says - February 7, 2022