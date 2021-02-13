Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is running for mayor of New York City. He has promised that as mayor he would invest in making the city “a hub for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.” Yang …
Read Full Story
- Morgan Stanley’s investment arm is reportedly considering a $150 billion bitcoin investment - February 13, 2021
- Candidate for Mayor Andrew Yang Plans to Make New York City a Bitcoin Hub - February 13, 2021
- Morgan Stanley’s investment arm is reportedly considering a $150 million bitcoin investment - February 13, 2021