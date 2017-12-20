Car dealership says it’s accepting bitcoin for auto purchases

A car dealership in suburban Albany is accepting bitcoin purchases. Michael Severance, of Michael’s Auto Plaza, tells WTEN-TV the dealership recently started accepting the digital currency. Severance says he became interested in bitcoin as its value rose.
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
