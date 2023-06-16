BlackRock, filed an application with the US Securities and Exchanges Commission seeking approval to launch a Bitcoin spot ETF.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cardano Founder Hoskinson Slams Bitcoin Maxis Who Support BlockRock - June 16, 2023
- Jack Dorsey Pledges $5M to Help Bitcoin Core Developers - June 16, 2023
- BlackRock pushes for the first ever US spot bitcoin ETF – crypto bull Mike Novogratz thinks it could ‘the best thing that could happen’ for the world’s largest cryptocurrency - June 16, 2023