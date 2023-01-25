The popular mobile app for earning Bitcoin rewards, formerly known as Carrot, has rebranded to the Bitcoin Magazine app. “Sats” are the smallest unit of a bitcoin. Just like a dollar is made up of 100 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Says He Has the Money to Pay Ailing Crypto Lender Genesis - January 25, 2023
- Carrot Officially Rebrands Into The Bitcoin Magazine App - January 25, 2023
- The First Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mine Is Here. Maybe It Can Clean Up Crypto. - January 25, 2023