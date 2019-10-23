New York-based crypto custody startup Casa has released a new security protocol and service focused on helping people address the question of Bitcoin inheritance. Crypto custody startup Casa launches …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Opera Becomes First Major Browser to Enable Direct Bitcoin Payments - October 23, 2019
- Casa Unveils New Solution to ‘What Happens to My Bitcoin When I Die’ - October 23, 2019
- Bitcoin price prediction: What are the odds of a sprint to $9,000? Confluence Detector - October 23, 2019