Casa’s new Sats App goes wide, enabling Lightning and Bitcoin transactions

When using Bitcoin, do you prioritize security or ease of use? Casa’s working toward making it possible to do both. Casa, the key security company founded by startup veteran Jeremy Welch, has …
