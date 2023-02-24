In a CoinDesk interview for Buidl Week, the creator of Ordinals Bitcoin NFT project breaks down his inspiration and how he views the backlash from some Bitcoiners against the protocol.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin stands around $24,000 - February 24, 2023
- Casey Rodarmor: The Quest to Make Bitcoin Fun Again - February 24, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed On Fed Anxieties: Analyst Thinks Wall Street Risk Aversion Could Revive Apex Crypto - February 23, 2023