Cash App Is Giving Away $1M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices were up 8.6% on Thursday to near $60,000 after Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) announced a new Cash App feature allowing users to instantly send bitcoin to other $cashtags for free.
