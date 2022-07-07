Cash App Users: Use Cash Card Round Ups To Invest Spare Change in Stocks and Bitcoin
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-07-07
Cash App users can now use Cash Card Round Ups to round up Cash Card transactions to the nearest dollar. This spare change can be used to invest in your choice of a stock, ETF or bitcoin with …
