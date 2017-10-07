The idea that cash is becoming obsolete is perhaps a little flawed. With so many different payment methods available, from credit and debit cards, and now digital currencies, many would think that cash, as an outdated payment method, may be falling away.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cash is King for Reasons Bitcoin Struggles With: Survey - October 7, 2017
- Canada’s groundbreaking bitcoin fund: Interview - October 7, 2017
- What, Jamie? Bitcoin Price Regains Pre-FUD $4,400 Heights, NEO Jumps 15% - October 7, 2017