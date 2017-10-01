Catalonia Referendum Pushes Bitcoin Prices Above $4400

News that Catalonia has won ‘right to statehood’ sent the price of Bitcoin at $4400 on Sunday evening, close to 45% above the recent low. It’s now official, 90% of Catalans who participated in Sunday’s referendum voted for independence. That sounds …
