‘Catastrophe’—Bitcoin, Ethereum And Crypto Prices Now Braced For New Russia Earthquake After SWIFT Shock

Traders are braced for more severe gyrations after Russia was kicked off the world’s main international payments network SWIFT, with a former Russian Central Bank deputy chairman warning of …
