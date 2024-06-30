Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 25, 2024) – Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSXV: CBIT) (OTC Pink: CBTTF) (“Cathedra” or the “Company”), a diversified bitcoin mining company, today provides …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cathedra Bitcoin Provides Clarity on Share Consolidation Proposal and Schedules Joint Investor Presentation with Kungsleden Management - June 29, 2024
- Officer presents $23,900 check to 84-year-old woman after saving her from a Bitcoin fraud scheme - June 29, 2024
- Man loses $25,000 in bitcoin scam; cell phones stolen from AT&T store: Middleburg Heights police blotter - June 29, 2024