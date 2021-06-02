“Bitcoin is the reserve currency of the crypto-asset ecosystem. It is the flight to safety currency,” Cathie Wood said in a recent interview.
Read Full Story
- Crypto market comeback? Ask experts anything about dogecoin, bitcoin, Ethereum latest and more - June 2, 2021
- Crypto Stocks Hold Their Ground As Analysts Say Bitcoin May Reach New Lows - June 2, 2021
- Cathie Wood and Anthony Scaramucci discussed institutional investment in digital assets, brushed off bitcoin’s ESG woes, and warned investors about excessive leverage in a … - June 2, 2021