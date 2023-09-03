In a recent Twitter post, Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, expressed her positive view on the intersection of Bitcoin (BTC) and artificial intelligence (AI) In her tweet, Cathie Wood subtly hinted at …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cathie Wood bullish on Bitcoin and AI convergence - September 3, 2023
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Remains Above $25,000 Mark As SafePal Becomes Top Gainer - September 3, 2023
- Cathie Wood Unveils Bitcoin’s Role in Exxon’s Environmental Strategy on Raz Report - September 3, 2023