Coinbase is the 8 th largest holding of the ARK Innovation ETF. Also Read: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action: Coinbase shares have gained over 67% since the beginning of the year. However, the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin hits record 44M non-zero addresses, thanks to Ordinals: Glassnode - February 13, 2023
- Cathie Wood Buys Over $6M In Bitcoin-Linked Stock That’s Up 67% This Year - February 13, 2023
- Ordinals Gain Momentum With 76,000 NFTs Minted to Bitcoin - February 13, 2023