The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s record discount to assets has finally got too much for Cathie Wood to ignore. Ark Investment Management snapped up more than 315,000 shares worth roughly $2.8 million of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cathie Wood Buys the Dip in Bitcoin Fund as Discount Hits Record - November 17, 2022
- Tumbling bitcoin overshadows El Salvador’s crypto conference - November 17, 2022
- Here’s Who Should Buy The Discount At Grayscale Bitcoin Trust - November 17, 2022