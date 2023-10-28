Ark Invest sold more Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) units on Friday, as the fund recovered this week amid a rally in its underlying asset
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cathie Wood Dumps Over $6M Grayscale Bitcoin Fund This Week As Bitcoin Rallies About 14%, While Amassing $12.4M Worth Of This Crypto-linked Stock - October 28, 2023
- Bitcoin SV begins to retreat; are Solana, InQubeta, and Aptos more stable investments? - October 28, 2023
- Bitcoin Has Started Its Push Upwards - October 28, 2023