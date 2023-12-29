One of Cathie Wood’s funds has executed a massive shake-up to its Bitcoin-related holdings, selling off its remaining position in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust because of uncertainty over whether it will be able to successfully convert into an exchange-traded fund.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cathie Wood Goes Into Bitcoin Futures ETF, Dumps Grayscale - December 29, 2023
- Bitcoin Bull Run 2024: Are You Ready For The Rally? - December 29, 2023
- JPMorgan CEO’s Bitcoin Bashing Is a ‘Do as I Say, Not as I Do’ Situation - December 29, 2023