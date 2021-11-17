Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood says institutional investors supports her bullish thesis of bitcoin $500,000 in the next five years.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cathie Wood says institutional buys make bull case for bitcoin reaching $500,000 by 2026 - November 17, 2021
- The US Justice Department is selling $56 million worth of crypto seized in massive bitcoin investment fraud case - November 17, 2021
- Bitcoin’s failed breakout means it could fall an additional 12% if it drops below key $58,000 support level, technical analyst says - November 17, 2021