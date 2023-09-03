Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is solving some environmental problems,” declares Cathie Wood, the influential force behind ARK Invest, during her recent appearance on the Raz Report with Jason Raznik, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Remains Above $25,000 Mark As SafePal Becomes Top Gainer - September 3, 2023
- Cathie Wood Unveils Bitcoin’s Role in Exxon’s Environmental Strategy on Raz Report - September 3, 2023
- Best Bitcoin Casino UK & Top Crypto Casino Sites With BTC Bonuses 2023 - September 2, 2023