Ark Invest made a notable purchase of 58,468 shares in the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB, reflecting its interest in cryptocurrency investments. The transaction, made through ARKW, was valued at …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys $3.3M Worth Of Tesla Shares, Also Picks Up $2.8M Worth Of Ark21Shares Bitcoin ETF Units - January 29, 2024
- Bitcoin makes a rebound, surges past $43k - January 29, 2024
- Charles Schwab next in line for bitcoin ETF, analysts predict - January 29, 2024