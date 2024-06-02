Ark Investment abandons its Ether ETF project, shifting the focus towards other investment opportunities in Ethereum technology. Earlier this year, Ark and 21Shares …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Overlooked Indicator Hinting at ‘Stealth’ Bitcoin (BTC) Rallies to Fresh New All-Time Highs: Jason Pizzino - June 2, 2024
- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Drops Plans For Spot-Ether ETF, Says It Will Focus On Spot Bitcoin ETF Instead - June 2, 2024
- Forget the S&P 500: Bitcoin Could Still Be the Best Long-Term Investment if You Want to Retire a Millionaire - June 2, 2024