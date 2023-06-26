Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management says it’s first in line to get potential approval for a spot-Bitcoin ETF, despite industry reasoning positing that BlackRock Inc. might be ahead in the race …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Investment Sentiment Turned Bullish After Largest Weekly Fund Inflow in a Year - June 26, 2023
- Hong Kong’s HSBC Allows Customers To Trade Bitcoin ETFs, Signaling A Shift In Traditional Banks’ Stance - June 26, 2023
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Says It’s First In Line for Spot-Bitcoin ETF - June 26, 2023