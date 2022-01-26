Ark’s research indicates that bitcoin’s ‘network fundamentals’ remain healthy, so it can continue its long-term rise.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cathie Wood’s Ark Sees Bitcoin Hitting $1 Million by 2030 - January 26, 2022
- Bitcoin trades up briefly near $39,000 after Federal Reserve keeps interest rates near zero, expects hikes soon - January 26, 2022
- We’ll continue to see volatility in bitcoin, but it’s not the end of crypto, says FTX president - January 26, 2022