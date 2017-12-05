CBOE beats CME to bitcoin futures launch with December 10 start

(Reuters) – Cboe Global Markets Inc will launch its bitcoin futures contract on Dec. 10, just over a week ahead of rival CME Group Inc, as the exchange operator takes the next step toward launching an exchange-traded fund based on the digital currency.
