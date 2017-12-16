Cboe’s bitcoin futures rise on stronger demand, notching a 17.1 percent gain in their first week of trading. Trading volume already reached 1,000 contracts by Friday morning, near the full-day trading volume of the last few days. Cboe’s bitcoin futures …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why bitcoin is now the biggest bubble in history, in one chart - December 16, 2017
- CFTC Warns of Bitcoin-Futures Dangers, After Allowing Them - December 16, 2017
- Cboe bitcoin futures surge nearly 8% Friday in winning first week - December 16, 2017