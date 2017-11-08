The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) is expressing new confidence in bitcoin’s future. In an earnings conference call this week, Chris Concannon, president of the derivatives exchange operator, stated that he sees exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Blockchain ≠ Bitcoin - November 8, 2017
- CBOE President: Bitcoin ETFs Will Follow Futures Products - November 8, 2017
- Coolbet.com predicts supergrowth for Bitcoin! - November 7, 2017