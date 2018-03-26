NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. securities regulators should not stand in the way of exchange-traded funds that hold cryptocurrencies like bitcoin from coming to the market as they are essentially the same as other ETFs that hold commodities, said exchange …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cboe urges U.S. regulators to move forward with bitcoin ETFs - March 26, 2018
- Rough session for cryptos brings Bitcoin back to $8K - March 26, 2018
- Israel Officially Declares Bitcoin Is Not a Security - March 26, 2018