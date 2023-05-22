Laszlo Hanyecz paid Jeremy Sturdivant 10,000 bitcoins (BTC) for two Papa John’s pizzas which were delivered to Hanyecz’s home. This exchange is widely celebrated because it is viewed as the first use of bitcoin in a commercial transaction with bitcoin as the medium of exchange.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Celebrating Bitcoin Pizza Day: the Time a Bitcoin User Bought 2 Pizzas for 10,000 BTC - May 22, 2023
- Bitcoin Pizza Day Turns Sour as Meme Coin Shysters Profit Over $200K in Rug Pulls - May 22, 2023
- Bitcoin has bottomed and the world’s biggest cryptocurrency is on a new bull run, MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor says - May 22, 2023