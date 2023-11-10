Celsius’ bankruptcy plan to distribute about $2 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ether to creditors was approved by a bankruptcy court on Nov. 9.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How Investors Should Approach Bitcoin Miners As The Halving Approaches - November 10, 2023
- Bitcoin ETF Excitement Drives Wall Street Giant CME Above Binance in BTC Futures Rankings - November 10, 2023
- Celsius Bankruptcy Plan Approved, $2 Billion in Bitcoin and Ether to be Distributed to Creditors - November 10, 2023