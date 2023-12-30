A U.S. bankruptcy judge has approved cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network’s pivot to bitcoin mining, ruling that the company could deviate from a previously approved bankruptcy plan because creditors and customers were no worse off under the new restructuring.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Celsius Network wins court approval for shift to bitcoin mining - December 29, 2023
- BlackRock, Valkyrie Name Authorized Participants Including JPMorgan for Bitcoin ETF - December 29, 2023
- BlackRock, VanEck among asset managers that submitted updated filings for spot bitcoin ETF - December 29, 2023