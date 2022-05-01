Central African Republic becomes second country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender
Central African Republic lawmakers voted unanimously to pass a bill legalizing crypto. Bitcoin will be considered legal tender alongside the regional Central African CFA franc. The CAR is the second …
