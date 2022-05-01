Central African Republic Did Not Inform Central Bank It Was Planning to Adopt Bitcoin
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-05-01
It claimed it had no knowledge of the government’s plans before the announcement. Earlier this week, the Central African Republic adopted Bitcoin as legal tender, becoming the second country in the …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)