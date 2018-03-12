Central banks told to think twice before boarding Bitcoin bandwagon

LONDON (Reuters) – Central banks should think hard about potential risks and spillovers before issuing their own cryptocurrency, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said in a report on Monday. The report by two committees at the BIS, a forum whose …
