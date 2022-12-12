It’s been a story almost as old as bitcoin itself: centralized exchanges failing and taking away with them faith and trust in bitcoin, as well as the assets of people who thought they were holding …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Centralized Exchanges Like Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Aren’t Needed For Bitcoin To Thrive - December 12, 2022
- An Atypically Bearish Early December Bodes Poorly for Bitcoin Investors - December 12, 2022
- Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Says It’s Close to Restructuring Without Having to Declare Bankruptcy - December 12, 2022