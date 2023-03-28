Hear Alex Thorn share his take on “Bitcoin and Inflation: It’s Complicated” at Consensus 2023. Poor liquidity, a problem plaguing crypto markets since the collapse of FTX in November, could worsen, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- CFTC-Binance Lawsuit Could Worsen Crypto Market Liquidity, Pull Bitcoin Down to $25K: Observers - March 28, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether extend declines amid U.S. lawsuit against Binance; Asian equities mixed - March 28, 2023
- Newly Formed ZeroSync Association Brings Zero-Knowledge Proofs to Bitcoin - March 28, 2023